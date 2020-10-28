DJ Cuppy Remembers Lekki Massacre Victims

Nigerian entertainer, Florence Otedola, alias DJ Cuppy, has remembered victims of the Lekki Massacre. The award winning disc jockey cum musician and brand influencer took to her Twitter page to pray for the lost souls.

Her tweet reads:

“Rest in Perfect Peace to all those innocent Nigerian lives lost… #BlackTuesdayNigeria”

She has also appreciated her fans who have shown her sympathy and support throughout this period.

“Thank you so much to my Cupcakes who reached out, sorry if I made you worried… We all had a tough few weeks in Lagos. Dark times indeed. The fight isn’t over to #EndSARS Nigeria still needs our help, please continue to spread awareness. Love, Cuppy“, she wrote.

See her tweets below: