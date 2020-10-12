DJ Cuppy Gives Reason For Not Attending #EndSARS Protest

Popular female disc jockey, DJ Cuppy, has given her reason for not attending the #EndSARS physical protests.

The daughter of billionaire Femi Otedola took to her Twitter page on Monday morning to share that she has to be put in self-isolation for a week or else face prosecution.

She wrote:

“After rushing to fly back home; wandering why you haven’t seen me out protesting? …Since arriving in Lagos ‘THEY’ have warned that I MUST self-isolate for 7 days due to Nigerian #COVID19 laws or face prosecution!”

“I’m really frustrated and feel locked at home but my heart is still in the right place… #SarsMustEnd“, she continued.

