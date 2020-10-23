DJ Cuppy Breaks Down In Tears; Says She Is ‘Struggling With Emotions’

Popular Nigerian entertainer, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, alias DJ Cuppy is saddened over the current state of the country.

It has been a tough week for most Nigerians following the violence unleashed on #EndSARS protesters in Lekki, Lagos on Tuesday by men dressed in military uniforms.

Hoodlums have also continued to cause havoc by looting and vandalizing stores of innocent people despite the curfew put in place by the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Information Nigeria recalls the president of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari finally addressed the nation on Thursday at 7pm.

The president’s long-overdue speech, however, didn’t bring solace to the citizens of the country as he failed to speak on the Lekki Tollgate shooting that left many people injured.

Taking to Instagram, DJ Cuppy shared a picture of herself with the tears in her eyes and she wrote;

‘STRUGGLING WITH EMOTIONS TODAY 💔’.

See her post below: