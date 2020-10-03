Diri Bemoans Unending Cases As Appeal Court Affirms His Election

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri has bemoaned the unending series of petitions of electoral cases trailing his election, describing them as distractions.

This comment came following the ruling of the Appeal Court to uphold his victory at the November 16, 2019 governorship election.

Speaking after the ruling, Diri who attributed his victory to God, stated that it was time “portfolio political parties” stopped fanning the embers of disunity in the state.

Diri, in a press statement by his spokesman, Daniel Alabrah, applauded the decision of the five-man panel of Justices for upholding the law and dispensing justice to all.

“For those who are fanning the embers of disunity in our state using portfolio political parties, this is a time to put a full stop to it. If they really love the state, why are they still fanning the embers of destabilisation and moving on to unseat us?