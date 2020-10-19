Connect with us

IGP lists requirements for new SWAT operatives as training begins today

5 hours ago

IGP lists requirements for new SWAT operatives as training begins today

The Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mohammed Adamu, has said the training for the new police tactical team, Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) of the Nigeria Police will commence on Monday.

This is despite the ongoing nationwide protests which led to the dissolution of the dreaded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and rejection of the newly formed replacement, SWAT.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Adamu said the new team would operate within very high professional and ethical standards, rule of law and dictates of best international policing practices.

He said the training for SWAT personnel was being organised in partnership with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and other unnamed development partners.

The police boss said the training would hold at the Police Mobile Force (PMF) Training School, Ila Oragun, Osun and the PMF Training School, Ende Hills, Nasarawa State.

According to him, no personnel of the defunct SARS will be a member of the new tactical team.

“The officers selected for the training are young, smart and energetic officers who have acquired not less than seven years working experience with clean service records.

“No pending disciplinary matters, no record of violation of rights of citizens or misuse of firearms and are physically fit to withstand the rigour of SWAT Training and Operations.”

'Leave the streets' – Terry Waya tells #EndSARS protesters

51 mins ago

October 19, 2020

Terry Waya, billionaire father of Big Brother Nigeria’s Kiddwaya has urged EndSARS protesters across the country to leave the streets to allow peace reign.

 

The business mogul made the appeal on his Instagram page, saying he’s “fully” with protesters in the “battle to end not only SARS but all forms of brutality and oppression, whether military or government.”

However, he advised Nigerian youths, who have been protesting for more than a week now, to “allow peace to reign by leaving the streets and allow the government to implement what they have promised to do.”

Read his full post below:

#EndSARS: "This is not about politics, tribe or religion" – Harrysong warns Northern youths (video)

51 mins ago

October 19, 2020

#EndSARS: “This is not about politics, tribe or religion” – Harrysong warns Northern youths (video)

39-year-old ”Kingmaker”, Harrison Okiri, popularly known as Harrysong posted a video on his Instagram page this morning directed at youths in Northern Nigeria.

According to Alterplate record label founder, the end SARS protest is not about politics, tribe, or religion.

This comes after some youths in Northern Nigeria took to social media to allege that the EndSARS protest has been politicized.

"Be Your Brother's Keeper, You are No Different From the Oppressor"- Runtown

51 mins ago

October 19, 2020

Popular Nigerian artiste, Runtown has taken to his Twitter to remind protesters of the importance of looking out for each other during the ongoing #EndSARS protests.

This comes after the infamous Twitter influencer, @segalink’s homophobic attack on Nigerians who are protesting police brutality. He dismissed the protests as an LGBTQ and Feminist movement, saying it was “demonic agenda” and stirring a heated row on social media, which divided Nigerians.

Runtown joined many people to call out this divisive tactic. “This is a fight for every Nigerian youth irrespective of WHO AND WHAT you are ! PLEASE DO NOT LOSE FOCUS !! #EndPoliceBrutality,” he tweeted, adding, “And please guys…when you are out there PROTESTING, BE YOUR BROTHER’S KEEPER or you are no different from the OPPRESSOR !! #EndSARS.”

See his tweets below;

