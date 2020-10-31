Entertainment
‘Desmond Elliot Should Make Amends In House Of Assembly’ – Rapper Skales
Nigerian rapper, Skales, has shared what he feels is the right thing for Desmond Elliot to do. The music entertainer took to his Twitter page to react to the tweet from media personality, Uti Nwachukwu.
Uti Nwachukwu had tweeted that Desmond Elliot spoke in favor of the youths and the End SARS protesters during his interview with Arise TV.
Skales, however, feels that the interview is not the right place for the veteran actor turned Lagos lawmaker to make amends for his distasteful comments about the youths and social media.
“He should say it when next he stands before his colleagues in the House of Assembly. That’s his platform. That’s where his words count”, Skales replied Nwachukwu.
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
‘I Will Sponsor Campaigns To Keep Remembering Bad Politicians’ – Eldee
Former rapper, Lanre Dabiri, better known as Eldee, has stated that he is ready to sponsor online campaigns so that bad politicians will not be forgotten till the next general elections in 2023.
The veteran artist took to his Twitter page to share that it is an advice which he received and he is ready to work on.
In his words:
“Best advice I heard today is to document all the bastard politicians, their position on #endars and their current stance against the people, so that we may never forget.
Replay it regularly until 2023. I will personally run facebook campaigns for as many as I can afford.”
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage Show Love To Each Other On Twitter
Nigerian female superstar singers, Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade, are not in a rivalry. This is clearly seen by their public display of love for each other.
Contrary to what many people think, both singers support each other’s career. Tiwa Savage, who released the visuals to her song featuring Naira Marley ‘Ole’ on Friday, received support from Yemi Alade on Twitter.
Also on Friday evening, Tiwa Savage returned the gesture when the self-proclaimed ‘Mama Africa’ announced her album is ready for release in November.
“Kill it sis and thanks for the love“, the singer fondly called ‘Mummy Jam Jam’ retweeted.
See their exchange below:
Entertainment
BBNaija’s Vee Gets New Tattoo On Her Arm
Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Victoria Adeyele, popularly known as Vee, has gotten herself a new tattoo on her arm. The 23-year-old London-born musician cum reality TV star took to her Instagram page to share the picture of her new inscription.
The tattoo boldly reads:
“Child of grace”
Information Nigeria recalls the artist recently shared sultry photos of herself baring her cleavage. Vee had captioned the pictures:
“Be happy; it drives people crazy”
The photos generated mixed reactions on social media. A lot of people criticized her for the photos. However, the brand influencer could not care less about the reactions.
See her new tattoo below:
Trending
