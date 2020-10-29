News Feed
Davido slams Desmond Elliot over calls for social media regulations
Music entertainer, Davido, has slammed Lagos lawmaker, Desmond Elliot over his calls for social media regulation.
Information Nigeria recalls that Elliot, a Nollywood actor on Wednesday joined other Nigerian politicians in calling for the regulation on social media.
But, in a tweet on Thursday, Davido said all the memories Desmond Elliot gave him through his movies as a child has just been destroyed because of what he said about social media.
His tweet reads:
Desmond Elliot just destroyed all the precious childhood memories he gave us in movies
— Davido (@davido) October 29, 2020
Elliot has earlier taken to Instagram to deny the allegation of being one of those pushing for an anti-social media bill to stifle free speech.
Reacting to the lawmaker’s denial of the allegation, a Twitter influencer and medical doctor, Dr Olufunmilayo challenged him to let the whole world see the video of what he said about social media regulation.
Watch video below:
#EndSARS : Lagos lawmaker, Desmond Elliot advocates for social media regulations.
What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/FIOUc4AXpu
— Akpraise (@AkpraiseMedia) October 29, 2020
Come and enter government” – Desmond Elliot tells youth. (Video)
Nigerian lawmaker, Desmond Elliot has joined other Nigerian politicians in clamouring for regulation of social media.
The Lagos legislator and Nollywood actor, says Nigerian youths display rude behaviour on social media
In the video, the Actor-turned-Lawmaker called on the youth to get into Government if they are tired.
He said ;
Mr. Speaker, we need to adress certain things ;
The Nigerian Youth, The Social Media, The Social Influencers, All of these are making the narrative that we are seeing today, except we are joking with ourselves.
Social media is good but it has Negative impacts.
Let me thank you for condeming the killings and carnage that happened at Lekki. When i went through the comments i could not believe it Mr. Speaker, the curses, the abuses from children and i ask myslef, is this Nigeria ? What is going on?
Children cursing, people having the effontery to enter an Oba’s palace, hold the staff of office ? Culture is gone. Mr. Speaker, in the next 5 years, there will be no Nigeria if we don’t act now.
The youth is not only those who do the peaceful protest, but those who have looted and destroyed lives are also youths as well.
He also seized the opportunity to plead with Nigerian celebrities, social media influencers and motivational speakers to “tune down on the hate narrative.”
He said the youth have a constitutional means to change government and it is called the ‘PVC’.
He added ;
Go to the elections, if you are tired come and enter government. People are dying. The narrative must change.
See the clip below;
Ugandan man slumps, dies ten days to his wedding
An Ugandan man, Raymond Steven Sekitayira slumped and died a few days to his wedding in Kampala.
Information Nigeria gathered that Sekitayira, who slumped at his office, was rushed to IHK hospital where he gave up the ghost.
His death was announced by Rotaract Club of Nateete Kampala on Thursday morning.
The wedding to his beau, Joy Nekesa was scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 and the introduction ceremony was to hold on Saturday, October 31, at the bride’s family home.
“With deep sorrow , we announce the passing of RAYMOND STEVEN Sekitayira, a Past President, Treasurer, SAA and many other hats wore while at the Rotaract club of Nateete Kampala. His impact will forever be felt among us. Heartfelt condolences go out to Friends and family.” the statement reads.
Friends and colleagues have taken to social media to mourn the deceased.
BBNaija’s Leo reveals he is still a virgin
Leo DaSilva, Former Big Brother Naija housemate, has revealed that he is still a virgin.
The 28-yr-old celebrity further said he would not lose his virginity till marriage, adding that the drama that comes with sex is too much.
He tweeted,
“Not going to lose my virginity till marriage. The drama that comes with sex is clearly too much.”
