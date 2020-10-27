Davido agrees with Twitter user that a young person could be Nigeria’s president and still fail

Nigerian music entertainer, Davido, has responded to a Twitter user who called out Lagos lawmaker, Desmond Elliot over underperformance in the House of representatives.

Information Nigeria recalls that the Nollywood actor cum politician blamed the Lekki shooting on social media influencers and celebrities.

Several Nigerians on social media refused to accept Desmond’s explanation and one of the bunch was popular artiste, Davido.

Davido was of the opinion that with the narrative the lawmaker came up with, young people like him could still fail Nigerians if elected into office as president.

His statement was a reply to a young man who said that Desmond Elliott was proof that a young person could be the president and still fail Nigerians.

“Desmond Elliot is a proof that a young person could be the President of this country and still fail us,” the fan tweeted

And Davido replied: “This tweet underrated.”

See their exchange below: