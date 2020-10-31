Desmond Elliot calling us children is annoying: DJ Switch

Lagos lawmaker, Desmond Elliot has been slammed by Nigerian Disc Jockey and maiden winner of Glo X Factor, DJ Switch, over his call for regulation of social media.

Elliot, while advocating for the regulation, referred to Nigerian youths as ‘children’.

DJ Switch called out the legislator representing Surulere constituency for speaking on the need to regulate social media and also for referring to Nigerian youths children.

She criticised him for being concerned about social media influencers instead of the lives lost at the Lekki shooting of peaceful protesters.

According to the DJ, Elliot has proven why it is important to elect competent people and not just young persons into power.

In her words,

“Desmond Elliot calling us children is very annoying.

“He is angry at the celebrities and influencers because they have a voice?

“He is not even angry about the Lekki Massacre. He has proven to us that it not by having a young person there but a competent one.”