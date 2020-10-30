‘Desmond Elliot Disappointed Me’, Says Peter Okoye

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P, has shared his disappointment as regards the speech made by Desmond Elliot during the live Lagos State House of Assembly plenary session.

The dancer cum entrepreneur took to his Instagram page to berate the lawmakers for not raising the question of who ordered the shooting of peaceful protesters at Lekki Tollgate on Tuesday, October 20.

In his words:

“Did y’all noticed none of them spoke or asked ‘WHO ORDERED THE SHOOTING OF PEACEFUL PROTESTERS AT LEKKI TOLL GATE ON THE 20TH OF OCTOBER?’ All they cared about was to regulate the social media platform that exposed them!

Read Also: ‘You Have Forgotten Days Your Wife Was Feeding You’ – Georgina Onuoha Drags Desmond Elliot

SMH! Una Shame dey shame me Desmond you did not only fall my hand, you fall my Prick join common Desmond why? #LekkiMassacre #FailedNigerianGovernment”

See his post below: