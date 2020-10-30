Desmond Elliot Breaks Down In Tears On Live TV Following Backlash (Video)

A video trending on social media captures the moment Nigerian grassroot politician, Desmond Elliot got overwhelmed by emotions during an interview with Arise TV.

In the video, the actor turned lawmaker broke down in tears, following the backlash he received from Nigerians for pushing for the regulation of social media.

Information Nigeria recalls that the former actor called for social media regulation during a plenary session held by the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Elliot had condemned the use of social media by influencers, celebrities and the youth.

Nigerians wasted no time in dragging the politician over his controversial speech where he also termed youths as “children”.

The actor finally succumbed as he tendered a well-deserved apology via Twitter hours after the video went viral.

