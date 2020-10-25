Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma Tattoos Son’s Name, Ifeanyi On Her Wrist

Nollywood actress, Isaac Chinwe, has appealed to the youths to disengage from looting COVID-19 palliatives stored in warehouses across the country.

The actress made this call via her Instagram page. The movie star states that although she is not in support of the government’s action by hoarding the palliatives, looting the warehouses is the same thing as stealing.

In her words:

“Going to ur mother’s pot of soup to take meat without her consent is stealing even if she is your mother … same as going to carry the covid 19 palliatives without the government’s consent even tho we know it’s ours, it’s stealing. At least, let’s expose them and leave them to die of shame knowing that we now know. We won’t join them in their evil ways. God kept us alive all thru the pandemic, we will still survive. Let’s stop this looting pls”

See her post below: