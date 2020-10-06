Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With New Photo

Davido’s fiancée and mother of his son, Chioma Avril Rowland, has sparked pregnancy rumors with her new post on her Instagram page.

The young chef got tongues wagging after she shared a new photo of herself in which she rocked a denim dress.

Some eagle-eyed womb watchers wasted no time in pointing out a baby bump on Chioma.

The mother of one also captioned the photo with the words;

“It’s the face for me
My cute denim dress is from payporte”

See the photo and reactions below;

The chef’s photo
The chef’s photo

