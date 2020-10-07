Davido’s ‘Fall’ Becomes The Longest-Charting Nigerian Pop Song In Billboard History

Nigerian Afro-pop artist, Davido, has achieved a new feat with his Kiddominant-produced single released in 2017, ‘Fall’. The song has now become the longest-charting Nigerian pop song in Billboard history.

This has been confirmed via the official Twitter account of Sony/ATV Music Publishing. Their tweet reads:

“Big ups to @kiddominant, as Davido’s ‘Fall’ becomes certified by the @RIAA, & crosses over as the longest-charting Nigerian pop song in Billboard history.”

Information Nigeria earlier reported that Davido has hinted on a collaboration with newcomer artist, Superboy Cheque, regarding the latter’s popular song, ‘Zoom’.

The ‘Fem’ crooner also recently disclosed that Tekno helped him to achieve success with his song ‘If’.

See the tweet by Sony Publishing below: