Davido To Sign His First Female Artist

Nigerian musician, Davido, has announced that he will be signing his first female artist very soon. The DMW record label executive made this known via his official Twitter account.

“Boutta sign my first female Artist!!! It’s boutta be litt!!!!!“, he tweeted.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that Davido acquired a brand new Lamborghini worth N200 million for himself.

A troll who criticized the singer’s lack of secrecy about his new acquisition got blasted. Davido reminded the troll that he worked for his money.

Read Also: “I’m waiting for my pastor to come pray first” – Davido replies fan who asked him to take his lamborghini for a spin

Also, the ‘Fem’ crooner recently had an interview with Ebuka where he revealed how rich he would be if he was working in his father’s business. He further disclosed that he is into music because he loves the craft.

See Davido’s tweet below: