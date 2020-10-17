Davido Spotted Spending Time With His Daughter, Imade In A Studio (Photos)

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido was recently pictured chilling with his oldest daughter, Imade Aurora Adeleke at his workplace.

Imade decided to tag along to watch her dad do what he knows best at the studio.

Photos from their eventful day were made available on the five-year-old’s Instagram account which is currently being ran by her parents.

In the photos, the little one seemed happy to be with her dad as they spent some quality time together.

The photos were captioned with the words;

“Take your daughter to work day”

See the photos below: