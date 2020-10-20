Davido Shares How He Got To Feature Nicki Minaj On His Upcoming Album, ‘A Better Time’

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke alias Davido, has shared how he was able to feature American rapper, Nicki Minaj, on his upcoming album, ‘A Better Time’.

The 27-year-old American born Nigerian Afro-pop/Afro-beats artist in a recent video courtesy Vype ‘Routes Of Inspiration’ said that he has never met the American female rap star. He revealed that all he had to do was send her a message along with the track via Instagram. He said she recorded her verse and sent it back to him in two days.

In his words:

“I had never met her before. I actually just hit her up on Instagram, ‘Yo, Nicki, what’s up. I got a hit for us.’ In two days, I got the verse back.”

Watch the video HERE