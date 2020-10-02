Davido Set To Sign His First Female Artiste

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, is finally set to sign his first female artiste.

The award winning singer disclosed this in a tweet which he shared some minutes ago, also noting that the event is going to be lit.

“Boutta sign my first female artiste. It’s boutta be lit!!!”, He tweeted.

This comes barely a week after he announced the signing of a new artist, Deinde to his Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) record label.

In his announcement, he appreciated the new artist’s talent saying he is a real gem with the microphone and with the pen.