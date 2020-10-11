Davido Rescues Young Man From Being Searched By Police

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido reportedly came to the rescue of a young man, who was about to be harassed by some police officers.

A video circulating on social media captured the moment the singer stopped the men of the Nigerian Police Force from searching the young man.

The man expressed his gratitude to the singer as he was seen hailing him with his nickname, “OBO”.

A Twitter user, @uche_jr_01, who shared the video, explained what exactly happened.

@uche_jr_01 wrote;

“I thought they said no more stop and search ,@davido came and said enter your car and follow me , told them to leave my boys ,African Giant…..#ENDSARS #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY”

Watch the video below: