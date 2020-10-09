Davido Reacts To #EndSARS Protests

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, was slammed by a web user after he tweeted that ‘his people needs him’.

The singer had taken to the micro-blogging site to join other Nigerians to call for the disbandment of the the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Davido tweeted;

“My people need me …. #EndSarsNow”

A web user, who was displeased with the tweet, wrote;

“Don’t sound like we can’t do it without you or you’re special please. What do you mean by PY PEOPLE NEED ME?

Who are you? Shebi other celebrities are nothing na only you matter?”

The singer replied;

“U can but yes I am special .. #EndSarsNow”

See his tweet below: