Davido, Liya, King Promise, Stonebwoy, Others Party Hard In Ghana

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido was last seen in the company of his crew members at rapper, DBlack’s club, Oasis which is situated in Accra, Ghana.

The ‘Risky’ crooner and his crew members allegedly got bounced at Bloombar, another popular club.

After he was denied entry, the singer headed to club Oasis where he partied hard with his crew members and some popular Ghanaians artistes like Stonebwoy and King Promise.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer recently introduced his first female signee, Liya to his fans on social media.

The female act joined the DMW boss and other members of the crew on his a trip to Ghana.

Davido also shared a couple of videos via his Insta-story.

Watch the video clips below: