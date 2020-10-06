Davido, his boys attacked me with a baseball bat, hitting me till I was in a pool of my own blood. I have evidence — HG2

Nigerian filmmaker identified as HG2 recently left internet users in shock after he went on Twitter to accuse superstar singer, Davido, of physical assault.

HG2, who according to Instablog used to be friends with the singer, started off by saying he had a scar on his head.

The filmmaker who is now a staunch supporter of Wizkid went on to talk about a certain group of ‘boys’ who think they can get away with anything, adding that he isn’t scared.

When a curious tweep asked whom he was referring to, he said it was ‘Davido and his boys’. He went on to allege that they hit him on the head with a baseball bat.

Although it appears the post has been taken down, below is a screenshot:

See how some Nigerians have reacted to his claims: