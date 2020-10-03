Davido Gives Credit To Tekno For His Hit Song ‘If’ (Video)

Nigerian musician, Davido, has revealed that his colleague, Tekno, is responsible for his 2017 hit song, ‘If’.

The father of three disclosed this in his recent interview with Ebuka.

In the video, Davido explains to Ebuka how Tekno was always calling him to get the song but he was initially nonchalant about it.

He also told Ebuka that Tekno helped revive his career because he had not had a hit song for over a year until he released ‘If’.

In his words:

“Till date, I’m grateful to Tekno. I didn’t have any hit for almost a year bro. Tekno brought me back. Tekno was always like ‘David, I get one song o’ but you know me I like jaiye so I was replying with ‘omo I dey club’. So there is one day that Tekno came to the club to drag me.”

Watch the full video below: