Davido finally opens up about his rift with Wizkid

DMW boss, Davido has finally opened up about his rift with Starboy Wizkid.

Davido revealed that the rift has never been from him, but he feels things started been shaky between them because he became a competition.

According to Davido, their fans and people around them don’t make it easier too. “I think from like me dropping my first album, things started shaky.” he said.

Ebuka asked; Did you feel like you became a competition to him?

Davido replied; “Of course, definitely, of course, he knows that, and that could be the only reason he could be vexing at me.” he said. “The fans don’t make it easier, people around us don’t make it easier” he added.

Watch the video below: