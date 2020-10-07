Davido Features On Trey Songz Upcoming Album, ‘Back Home’

Nigerian musician, Davido, has been featured on the upcoming album by American singer, Trey Songz, titled ‘Back Home’.

The American singer took to his official Twitter account on Tuesday evening to share the album track list with the caption:

“22 Songz…”

The album contains 22 songs, with Davido’s feature on the fourteenth track. The song is titled ‘Sleepless Nights’.

Acknowledging the tweet, Davido retweeted with a reply that reads:

“Less gooo who ready for OBO X TRIGGA!!!”

Information Nigeria earlier reported that Davido has terminated the contract of Lil Frosh, an artist signed to his record label DMW, following allegations that the upcoming artist beat his girlfriend, Gift Camille, beyond recognition.

See Trey Songz’ track list below:

See Davido’s tweet below: