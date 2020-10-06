Davido Congratulates Superboy Cheque; Hints On Remix Of ‘Zoom’

Nigerian musician, Davido, has congratulated fast-rising artist, Superboy Cheque, for having a successful song titled ‘Zoom’.

The song, ‘Zoom’, has been positively received since its release leading to it being the number two song on Apple Music and Audiomack.

Cheque had taken to his Twitter page to celebrate the feat. “No 2 song in the Country!! || Apple Music and Audiomack! Crazyy. #Razor Loye y’all“, he tweeted.

Davido then quoted the tweet with a reply that reads:

“Congrats!! No pass me o SHOULD WE DROP THE REMIX??”

Superboy Cheque is signed to Penthauze Records. His real name is Akanbi Bamidele Brett. His music career officially began in 2015 while in the university.

See Davido’s tweet below: