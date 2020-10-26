Entertainment
Davido Condemns Looting, Destruction Of Private Businesses
Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has condemned those behind the widespread looting and vandalization of public and private properties in the country.
The singer, in a string of tweets, expressed his disapproval over the act, as he stated that it needs to stop because it is unreasonable.
Taking to his Twitter page on Sunday, he wrote;
“It is painful that what started as a peaceful protest has been hijacked and turned into complete Anarchy, in total disrespect to those that lost their lives during the Peaceful protest. This is def not the way to honour those that lost their lives while protesting peacefully,”
“What is there to gain from burning and looting private businesses that provide employment to our own people?? Or burgling or burning houses belong to innocent citizens?! Or burning Buses that our own people depend on for transport to go to work and go about their lives???”
“Why burn police stations, when one of our demands was better police welfare and training??? Please stop stop stop stop! It all makes no sense whatsoever !! If you know anybody partaking in this, tell them to stop!!”
See his tweets below:
‘Nigeria Should Be A YouTube Channel Or A Netflix Movie’ – BBNaija’s Kimoprah
Reality TV star, Kimoprah, has likened Nigeria to a YouTube channel or a Netflix movie. The former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate took to her Twitter page to express that some of the events that have occurred in the past few days seem too unbelievable to be real.
In her words:
“This country is supposed to have a Youtube channel or be a movie on Netflix cos some things are just unbelievable You will wondering if they are real… God help us”
She also weighed in on the COVID-19 palliatives stored in warehouses. To her, it is broad daylight robbery and greed to hoard what is meant to be shared to the masses.
See her post below:
Toke Makinwa Blasts Lagos Lawmaker For Saying He Wanted To Share Looted Palliatives On His Birthday
Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa, has expressed her distaste for the Lagos Lawmaker, SOB Agunbiade, who said he wanted to share looted palliatives on his birthday.
The media personality cum actress and author took to her Twitter page to describe the actions of the Majority Leader of Lagos State House of Assembly as disgusting, adding that it is a means to profit off the poverty of the masses.
In her words:
“Then someone said he was planning to share the palliatives on his birthday, I simply cannot can’t, my head is spinning from it all. How do you share what is rightfully ours on your birthday like as messiah saving the masses, you profit off their poverty? Disgusting. #endsars”
See her post below:
‘We Need A Female President Now, More Than Ever’ – Actress Sylvia Oluchy
Nigerian actress, Sylvia Oluchy, has called for the need to have a female president in Nigeria. According to the actress, Nigeria is in dire need of a feminine and motherly touch.
She took to her Twitter page to share her views. She also touched on the fact that Nigeria has never had a female president, attributing it to the lack of success in many areas of the nation’s development.
In her words:
“We need a female president now more than ever to run this country with feminine and motherly touch. Engaging only one gender is like using only half of your capabilities and ignoring the other half. You can never succeed that way! #EndSARS #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria”
See her post below:
