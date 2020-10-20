Davido Celebrates Son, Ifeanyi Jr As He Clocks One Year Old

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke best known as Davido is marking his son’s first birthday, Ifeanyi Adeleke Jr. today October 20, 2020.

The singer who had the child a year ago with his fiancee, Chioma Rowland took to social media this morning to shower praises on his son as he blessed the day he came into the world.

Davido wrote on Twitter, “Happy birthday to my beloved son DAVID IFEANYI ADEDEJI ADELEKE Jr !!! Today a king was born!! Prince!! May you become more than me in Jesus name! LOVE YOU SON Red heart.”

This is coming amidst the #EndSARs protest, one in which the singer is actively involved in.