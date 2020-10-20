Davido Celebrates His Son, Ifeanyi On His First Birthday

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido took to his Twitter account on Tuesday to celebrate his son, Ifeanyi as he clocks a new age.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer welcomed his first son and his third child with his fiancée, Chioma Avril Rowland on Sunday, October 20, 2019.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Davido penned a happy birthday message to his son which reads;

“Happy birthday to my beloved son DAVID IFEANYI ADEDEJI ADELEKE Jr !!! Today a king was born!! 🤴!! May you become more than me in Jesus name! LOVE YOU SON”

Read Also: #EndSARS: Nigerian Leaders Feel Our Unhappiness Shouldn’t Cost Them Their Sleep – Davido

See his full tweet below: