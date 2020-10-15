Davido called out for allegedly beating up a bouncer in Abuja Lounge

Davido has been called out on social media for allegedly beating up his bouncer and leaving him in critical condition.

According to DJ TTB who shared the news on Instagram, Davido and his thugs beat up the bouncer till he started bleeding from the nose and mouth.

He revealed that the bouncer is currently in critical condition, and warned Davido never to try it again.

“Davido you can’t be claiming you are fighting for the youths while same night, you and your thugs are beating up a bouncer in an Abuja lounge just for doing his job.

Be very careful bro the next time we go change am for you if you try this. The bouncer is in a very bad condition now, bleeding from ears and nose”.