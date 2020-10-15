Davido acquires a N48million 7-bedroom duplex in Abuja (video)

Renowned Nigerian entertainer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has become an Abuja landlord, after acquiring another property in the capital city.

The international music superstar, who is currently in Abuja, has paid N48 Million for a 7-Bedroom fully detached standalone duplex, with 2 room BQ, penthouse, and swimming pool at Ido-Gwari 2, Abuja.

This is not the first house the father of 3 is buying, recall that earlier this year, the singer acquired a multi-million mansion in Banana Island, Lagos. He also has a duplex in Lekki, Lagos.