‘Date Someone Who Isn’t Passive Aggressive’ – Singer Chidima Kedike

Popular Nigerian singer, Chidinma Ekile has given some dating tips to her social media followers and it is important to take note.

The singer shared a post via her Insta-story in which she educated her fans on and followers on the type of people they should date.

Ekile stated that it is important to date people who do not possess passive aggressive behaviors.

The singer also advised that people should enter into romantic relationships with those, who are able to express themselves, especially when they are hurt.

See her post below: