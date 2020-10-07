Daddy Freeze reacts after Nathaniel Bassey and Wale Adenuga criticized Ogun state governor for making Laycon a youth ambassador

Daddy Freeze has reacted after gospel singers, Wale Adenuga and Nathaniel Bassey criticized the Ogun State governor for making BBNaija winner Laycon a youth ambassador in the state.

Wale Adenuga said the governor rewarding Laycon with 5 million Naira and a house “further entrenches the sad narrative that we are a nation that rewards trivialities and frivolties.”

Nathaniel responded by thanking Wale for speaking out.

Nathaniel wrote: “God bless you pastor Wale for posting this.”

Freeze reacted by telling both men that Laycon is deserving of the honor and he explained why this is so. He then threw shade at Nathaniel, who organizes midnight praise challenges, by telling him to face his midnight challenges.

Read Freeze’s response below: