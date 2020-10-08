Dabota Lawson Celebrates Daughter’s Fourth Birthday With Lovely Photos

Amaka Odozi
Dabota Lawson and her daughter
Ex-beauty queen, Dabota Lawson has taken to Instagram to celebrate her daughter, Reignah’s fourth birthday with a couple of lovely photos.

The actress and single mother of one also dedicated a sweet message to her daughter which reads;

“Proverbs 10:22 The blessing of the Lord makes one rich,And He adds no sorrow with it.

4 years ago on this day, my life changed, Everything has gone from good to great since my little girl came to this world. Indeed the blessings of God makes one rich and adds no sorrow . Nothing and no one compares, my jewel of inestimable value. I’m truly God blessed by God..

Happy Birthday to My wonderful little girl Queen Reignah.”

See her post below:

The ex-beauty queen’s post
The ex-beauty queen’s post

