Crowd storms Beat FM as Laycon stops by for an interview (video)

Dedicated Fans of Laycon have taken over the vicinity of Beat FM Lagos moment they heard he stopped over at the radio station for an interview.

The BBNaija season 5 winner announced that he would be kicking off his media tour today, October 1.

When Laycon finally went Live on the radio station, an intimidating crowd of Icons stormed the station’s vicinity in eagerness to see their starboy.

Beat FM Lagos shared a clip of the video and the BBNaija season 5 winner’s photographs on their Instagram page.