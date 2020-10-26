It will cost N5n to repair Calabar International Conference Centre: Ayade

Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade has revealed that it will cost the state government a sum of N5 billion Naira to repair the Calabar International Conference Centre which was vandalized by hoodlums in the state.

Information Nigeria recalls that hoodlums stormed some warehouses in the state, carting away covid-19 palliatives.

The conference centre, which boasts of a combined capacity of 5,000, was not spared in the attacks.

Ayade said: “It will take the state government N5 billion to bring back the Calabar International Conference Centre, the beauty of Cross River State,” Ayade said.

“This is not the Cross River that I was born into; it is unlike us.”

The governor who said the action will hamper the state’s industrialisation drive to create jobs.

#EndSARS protest which began as a nationwide campaign against police brutality was hijacked by hoodlums and this led to a breakdown of law and order in various parts of the country.

Some governors imposed curfews to restore normalcy.