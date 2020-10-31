Connect with us

Hope rises as Cristiano Ronaldo tests negative for COVID-19

9 hours ago

Cristiano Ronaldo has been given the all-clear to play football once again after his latest test showed he had beaten COVID-19.

The news was confirmed by Juventus through their official website on Friday, October 30 in what will be a relief for both team mates and Ronaldo himself.

Cristiano Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test (swab) for Covid 19,” the statement on Juventus’ official website started.

The exam provided a negative result. The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation,”

Because of his latest negative tests, the 35-year old will now be eligible to play against Spezia on Sunday, November 1.

Burna Boy, Stefflon Don Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

9 hours ago

October 31, 2020

Nigerian singer, Burna Boy and his girlfriend. Stefflon Don, have reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

 

Information Nigeria recalls that last year, the self-acclaimed African giant unfollowed everyone on Instagram, leaving only Steff but as it is now, he has unfollowed her too.

Worst police officers are better than the best criminals: Governor Abdulrazaq

9 hours ago

October 31, 2020

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdurasaq has stated that the worst policeman is better than the best criminal in Nigeria.

Governor Abdulrahman said this while receiving the three Senators representing the Kwara at the National Assembly who paid him a visit over the destruction of properties in the state.

He stressed that the majority of the officers are patriots who are equally committed to a greater Nigeria, and insisted that the events of the past few weeks especially the #EndSARS protest should not be framed in a way that might leave officers and men of the police demoralized or dejected.

The Kwara state Governor averred that demoralization of the security forces especially the police, might play into the hands of criminals who prefer anarchy to hurt their victims.

#MadeInLagos: Good Album Is Not Davido’s Thing – Wizkid’s Fan

9 hours ago

October 31, 2020

Nigerian music entertainer, Davido has been slammed by a gan of Wizkid over the latter’s newly released album, Made In Lagos.

The fan, a Twitter user @Tee_Classiquem, called out fans of Davido, for putting unnecessary pressure on him.

Omotayo who is also a staunch Wizkid’s fan, wrote that;

“Davido fans are putting unnecessary pressure on him, we all know good album aint Davido’s thing, this is how yah all pushed him last year and made Baba come up with mediocre album of the decade”

This is coming after so many bashing from Davido’s fans over Wizkid’s newly released album titled Made In Lagos.

