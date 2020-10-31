Hope rises as Cristiano Ronaldo tests negative for COVID-19

Cristiano Ronaldo has been given the all-clear to play football once again after his latest test showed he had beaten COVID-19.

The news was confirmed by Juventus through their official website on Friday, October 30 in what will be a relief for both team mates and Ronaldo himself.

”Cristiano Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test (swab) for Covid 19,” the statement on Juventus’ official website started.

“The exam provided a negative result. The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation,”

Because of his latest negative tests, the 35-year old will now be eligible to play against Spezia on Sunday, November 1.