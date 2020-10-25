It is clear my father is not Nigeria’s problem – Buhari’s Daughter

Zahra Buhari, daughter of Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has openly stated that her father is not the cause of the country’s problem.

Zahra made this statement in the wake of hoarded covid-19 palliatives which were discovered in warehouses by residents in different parts of the country.

The palliatives comprising of food items were stored in the warehouses and were supposed to be distributed to the less privileged Nigerians.

Nigerians took to social media to blast the various state governments for keeping the items when they were supposed to have immediately distributed them.

Filmmaker, Masurah Isah, shared a post on her Instagram page where she pointed out that the discovery of the palliatives shows that the President is not the problem of Nigeria.

Zahra Buhari-Indimi who is President Buhari’s daughter seems to be in agreement with Mansurah’s post and so she reposted it on her Instagram story.

See below: