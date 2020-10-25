Connect with us

News Feed

It is clear my father is not Nigeria’s problem – Buhari’s Daughter

Published

4 hours ago

on

It is clear my father is not Nigeria’s problem – Buhari's Daughter

Zahra Buhari, daughter of Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari has openly stated that her father is not the cause of the country’s problem.

Zahra made this statement in the wake of hoarded covid-19 palliatives which were discovered in warehouses by residents in different parts of the country.

 

The palliatives comprising of food items were stored in the warehouses and were supposed to be distributed to the less privileged Nigerians.

Nigerians took to social media to blast the various state governments for keeping the items when they were supposed to have immediately distributed them.

Filmmaker, Masurah Isah, shared a post on her Instagram page where she pointed out that the discovery of the palliatives shows that the President is not the problem of Nigeria.

Zahra Buhari-Indimi who is President Buhari’s daughter seems to be in agreement with Mansurah’s post and so she reposted it on her Instagram story.

See below:

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News Feed

Youths are the problems of the youths, Says Nollywood Actor Charles Anwurum

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 25, 2020

By

Youths are the problems of the youths, Says Nollywood Actor Charles Anwurum

Popular Nollywood Actor, Charles Awuru, has expressed that Nigerian youths are the problems youths in the country have.

The comic actor and director made this known in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

Awuru stated that the end SARS protest made him realize that the youths are the problem of the youths.

The actor pointed out that one section of the youths are protesting for a better Nigeria while others are looting and attacking fellow Nigerians.

Here is the video below;

Continue Reading

News Feed

Ifa priests curse mob who stole Oba’s staff of office in Lagos (Video)

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 25, 2020

By

Ifa priests curse mob who stole Oba's staff of office in Lagos

Local priests in Lagos have invoked spell on hoodlums that attacked the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Riliwan Akiolu.

Information Nigeria recalls that the monarch’s palace was on Wednesday invaded by hoodlums, carting away the king’s personal effects to include shoes, and his staff of office (Opa Ase).

But, in a video that has since gone viral, some ifa priests were seen laying a curse on the attackers of the monarch’s palace

 

The monarch on Friday October 23, gave the men 24-hour to return the staff of office.

Following the expiration of the ultimatum, traditional priests in the state gathered to rain curses on those involved in the looting.

Watch the video below:

Continue Reading

News Feed

Lewis Hamilton reacts to Nigeria’s #EndSARS protest

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 25, 2020

By

Lewis Hamilton reacts to Nigeria's #EndSARS protest

British racing driver, Lewis Hamilton has reacted to the recent end SARS protest against police brutality that rocked Nigeria.

Hamilton, who made the reaction on Twitter, stated that the recent events in Nigeria are a human rights crisis.

 

In his tweet, the British Formula 1 racer described the recent events in Nigeria as a human rights crisis, as he noted that it is the responsibility of everyone to educate and raise awareness about tragedies happening in the world.

Hamilton, who also shared a photo of himself rocking a black T-shirt with the inscription ‘#EndSARS’ and a map with the colour of the Nigerian flag on it, posted a link for people to sign up to demand an end to impunity for police brutality in Nigeria.

He wrote:

“We all have a responsibility to educate ourselves and raise awareness of the tragedies happening in the world around us and take action where we can. The recent events in Nigeria are a human rights crisis. Hit the link to find out more #EndSARS.”

Continue Reading

Trending