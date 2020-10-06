Comedienne Chigul Cries Out As Suspected Fraudster Tries To Defraud People Using Her Number

Popular Nigerian Comedienne, Chigul cries out after a fraudster hacked her WhatsApp and tries using her number to defraud people.

Taking to her Instagram page, the talented actress raised the alarm that the suspected fraudster cloned her number.

Read her post below:

”SCAM ALERT!!!!… MY WHATSAPP WAS HACKED..AND MY NUMBER CLONED..THIS INDIVIDUAL IS TRYING TO EXTORT MONEY FROM PEOPLE…SWIPE LEFT TO SEE MESSAGE

PLEASE….THAT IS NOT MY NUMBER, THAT MESSAGE IS NOT FROM ME..THEY EVEN WENT AS FAR AS USING MY PICTURE ON THEIR LOGO…..

THE NAME ON LINKEDIN IS BOLUWATIFE DAVID…

THE NUMBERS ARE 09072774019 AND 07049773017…… PLEASE BEWARE!!!!!…

THE ONLY THING I SELL IS LAUGHTER BIIKO…AND THE INCREASE IS IN YOUR JOY.”