Comedian Oluwadolarz welcomes his first child

Nigerian comedian, Ogunleye Olamide Babatunde aka Oluwadolarz, has become a first time father

Ogunleye Babatunde aka Oluwadolarz, recently took to his Instagram page to share with fans that he is now a father.

The obviously excited new dad shared a photo on his social media page of his little one and fans took to the comment section to celebrate with him. The popular skit maker went ahead in his caption to welcome his baby home. Oluwadolarz said that his baby was born on October 22, 2020.

He also added that his child was the reason he was on the protest grounds for a better Nigeria.

In his words:

“A reason I have been on the protest ground for a better Welcome home (22/10/2020)”

See his post below: