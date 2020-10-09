Comedian Mr Macaroni, other #EndSARS protesters pass night at Lagos govt house in spite of security operatives seizing their chairs (videos)

Comedian, Mr Macaroni and other #EndSARS activists passed the night at Lagos state government in spite of some challenges they faced during the protest.

The protesters sought for the attention of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in addressing the widespread police brutality witnessed in the state, but he was not available.

The protesters who persevered in spite of security operatives seizing their chairs and canopies, were later granted audience by Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa late in the night.

Commenting on the protest, Mr Macaroni wrote;

We spent the night in front of the Lagos House to pass across a Loud message! We are still here!!! Please join us now!! The message is loud and clear; We are Tired!!!! Now is the time for the Youths of this Nation to rise and secure whatever is left of our future!! Or else there will be nothing left for us and our unborn children!!! We cannot continue to hope and pray for things to become better. We must stand up and claim our future! If we do not, the suffering, brutality and deaths have only just started!!! E go red!!!

Wake Up my brothers and Sisters!!!! #AlutaContinua

He also tweeted;

The heroes!!! Some of them you might or might not even know! But they have stayed up all night to send a message to the world! I hope the message is loud and clear!!!! We still dey!!! ALUTA CONTINUA

We are still here!!! Starting again this morning 9:00am!!! We are right in front of the Lagos house!!! Join us and let us save whatever is left of our future!!! It’s not easy but let’s give it a try!! We the Youths must rise!!! #ALutaContinua #EndSARSProtest