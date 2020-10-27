Comedian Craze Clown Celebrates Wife’s Birthday

Popular Nigerian comedian, Craze Clown has taken to social media to pen lovely notes to his wife, Jojo, who turned a year older on Monday.

The viral skit maker took to his verified Instagram page and showered his wife with encomiums as he shared a childhood photo of her.

The comedian also spared no chances of letting the whole world know how blessed his life has been since marrying Jojo appreciated her for accepting to be his wife.

Celebrating Jojo whom he fondly calls his “TaTa”, he disclosed she has been like a mother to him.

He wrote, “It’s my Wife’s birthday today NKEM OBIM I look forward to your birthday more than any birthday in the world My BEST PERSON in the whole wide world! I Love you sooooo much @jojowigs You’ve made me a Better person for myself and for the world in general You’ve totally changed my life, taught me how to be the best version of myself.

“I can’t thank you enough TaTa, like I will always say please always teach me how to love you better coz I love the way you love me and I pray to God everyday to help me love you the best! You deserve everything best in this life.

“You’ve always been a good person, like your default settings is to be loving, caring and a sweet person. You have me more meaning to life and I love loving you Dr Joan Otanohigbe Iwueke Thank you for saying Yes to me and thank you my Wife for always teaching me to be better i know you are going to be a great mother to our kids because literally you’ve been like a mother to me in a lot of aspect My QUEEN! I wish you the Happiest birthday of all your life and looking to many more years with you”