Entertainment
Comedian Bovi Reacts To Video Of Male Usher Trying To Seize Female Church Member’s Phone
Nigerian comedian, Abovi Ugboma, better known as Bovi, has reacted to a viral video of a church usher trying to seize the phone of a female member.
In the short video, the male usher tries to snatch the phone from the unidentified woman. The video is apparently recent owing to the fact that members can be seen adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.
Taking to Twitter, the stand-up comedian cum filmmaker and actor says that the average Nigerian misuses the slightest opportunity of power.
In his words:
“Usher with wooden wan seize person phone by force for church! Give the average Nigerian the slightest strand of supervision, they mistake it for power, authority and force. One by one, we will mop this floor clean. But first, #EndSARS”
See his tweet below:
Watch the video here.
Entertainment
Nigerians React To Video Of Male Usher Trying To Seize Female Church Member’s Phone
Nigerians on Twitter have reacted to a viral video of a male usher trying to seize the phone of a female church member during service. In the video, the male usher can be seen struggling to hijack the phone from the woman but she held on to it and scolded him.
She could be heard saying, “is he my husband?” which is in reference to the usher who eventually walked away alongside his colleague after futile attempts to snatch the phone.
Majority of reactions have been that the usher is a SARS officer in disguise. A Twitter user with the handle @iamOkon tweeted:
“If you check am well, that usher na SARS. Werey dey disguise as usher inside church.”
See tweets below:
Watch the video here.
Entertainment
BBNaija’s Vee, Nengi Serve Friendship Goals On Twitter
Finalists of the recently concluded BBNaija Lockdown reality TV show, Vee and Nengi, have shown their friendship is still waxing stronger by exchanging tweets.
A fan of both reality TV stars had asked for a beautiful picture of both of them together. “We are still waiting for a bom ass fire picture from Vengi the straw girls, please make it happen“, the fan tweeted.
Nengi quoted the tweet and wrote:
“@veeiye over to you”
Vee replied thus:
“see this girl! Ninjas, tell your president to come to Lagos o!”
Nengi also replied:
“So why are you now shouting?”
“Olodo! Lemme just catch you“, Vee replied.
The exchange ended with Nengi replying:
“Ode I love you”
“love you too sis. hurry up & come back“, Vee replied finally.
See their exchange below:
Entertainment
BBNaija’s Teddy A Spotted Chilling With His Daughter, Zendaya
Popular reality TV star and musician, Teddy A, was recently spotted having a nice time with his daughter, Zendaya.
Information Nigeria recalls the former Big Brother Naija 2018 contestant welcomed his little girl with his wife and fellow ex-housemate, Bam Bam earlier this year.
The father and daughter were filmed having a a fun-filled day at home.
In a couple of videos shared on Zendaya’s official Instagram page, the little beauty was seen sitting on her daddy’s lap.
The videos were also accompanied by a caption which reads;
“Chilling with daddy… I’d like to learn how to play game too!!!”
Watch the video HERE
