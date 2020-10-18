Comedian Bovi Reacts To Video Of Male Usher Trying To Seize Female Church Member’s Phone

Nigerian comedian, Abovi Ugboma, better known as Bovi, has reacted to a viral video of a church usher trying to seize the phone of a female member.

In the short video, the male usher tries to snatch the phone from the unidentified woman. The video is apparently recent owing to the fact that members can be seen adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

Taking to Twitter, the stand-up comedian cum filmmaker and actor says that the average Nigerian misuses the slightest opportunity of power.

In his words:

“Usher with wooden wan seize person phone by force for church! Give the average Nigerian the slightest strand of supervision, they mistake it for power, authority and force. One by one, we will mop this floor clean. But first, #EndSARS”

See his tweet below:

Watch the video here.