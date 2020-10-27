Ciara Appreciates Husband, Russell Wilson For His Sweet Words On Her Birthday

American singer, Ciara, has appreciated her husband, Russell Wilson, for his sweet words on her birthday. The pop star turned 35 on Sunday, October 25.

Wilson then took it upon himself to publicly shower her with words of affection as he took to his Twitter page to pen a long note of love to her, referring to her as the mother of his three children.

Not only did he do that, he also gave her a special birthday dinner.

Ciara returned the gesture by appreciating the 31-year-old American footballer thus:

“So beautiful Thank you baby @DangeRussWilson for making my Birthday feel special and full of Love. I love you so much”

See Ciara’s post below: