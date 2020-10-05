‘Children Of Nowadays’ – Black Face Attacks Wizkid For Challenging Buhari

Former Plantashun Boiz member, Black Face, has responded to Wizkid’s tweet at President Muhammadu Buhari.

The veteran musician is not in support of the tweet because he feels that Wizkid is not only being disrespectful but also struggling to revive a fading career.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that Wizkid challenged President Buhari after the latter wished President Trump and his wife a speedy recovery from the Coronavirus but was yet to give a response to the #EndSARS campaigns.

Black Face tweeted as a reply:

“Why don’t you face your music small man? I understand why that is difficult, because it doesn’t have any substance #ChildrenOfNowadays”

See the Twitter exchange below: