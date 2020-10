DMW boss, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has signed his first female act and he is set to make the official announcement on social media.

The new artiste, Liya becomes Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) first female artiste.

Recall that earlier today, the award winning singer disclosed in a tweet that he is about to sign his first female act. He has now posted a selfie with Liya as they jetted out together to Abuja.

“Happy Friday

ANNOUNCEMENT SOON ” Liya wrote on her Instagram.