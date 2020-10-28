Entertainment
Charly Boy Channels His Feminine Side; Wears Blouse And Gele (Photos)
Veteran Nigerian singer, Charly Boy has set tongues wagging after he showed off a new look on Instagram.
Taking to the photo-sharing app, the singer posted a couple of photos in which he dressed up as a woman.
Charly Boy channeled his feminine side as he donned a blouse and trouser along with a gele.
It didn’t end there as he wore elaborate bangles and rings on his hands in the photos.
A number of his followers speculated that he is on the set of a new movie since he didn’t explain the reason behind the look.
The singer had captioned the photos with the words;
“Hummm!!!
Who do I look like?
What’s up?
What am I representing?
Guess.”
Read Also: #EndSARS: Calling for police reform is a joke, criminals don’t reform criminals – Charly Boy
See the photos below:
Entertainment
Ruggedman Reacts As FG Moves To Regulate Social Media
Nigerian rapper, Ruggedman, also known as Ruggedy Baba, has reacted to the federal government’s planned move to regulate social media.
According to the veteran hip hop musician, only those who do not want their unproductive selves exposed will be afraid of social media, adding that the politicians should do their work well.
Read Also: Thousands Of Innocent People Are In Police Cells: Ruggedman
Taking to Twitter, he writes:
“Who is us? Social media spreads what you feed it. Feed social media with positive works you have done and it will be spread. You will in turn get respect and accolades. Only those who do not want their unproductive, failed selves exposed are afraid of social media. #DoYourWork”
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
‘Nigeria Has Never Had A Generation Of Youths Like This’ – Actor Frank Donga
Nigerian actor, Kunle Idowu, popularly known as Frank Donga, has stated the virtues of the current generation of Nigerian youths. The Nollywood star took to his Twitter page to list out the positive qualities of the current generation.
According to the comedian, this generation of youths are bold, intelligent, tech-savvy, and very organized.
Read Also: ‘Lekki Tollgate Is Not Sambisa Forest’ – Actor Frank Donga Reacts To Lekki Shooting
His tweet reads:
“Nigeria has NEVER had a generation of youths like this. Bold, intelligent, tech-savvy, widely travelled and can be very organized. You simply can’t ‘rule’ them with the same manuals you used on their parents. Forgerrit! Just listen to them & work with them. I tweet in peace”
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
Ultimate Love: Twitter Users Reacts As Rosie And Kachi Allegedly Breakup
Rosie and Kachi, the maiden winners of the Ultimate Love TV show, are currently the topic of discussion on Twitter following reports that they have allegedly broken up.
This comes days after Kachi informed his fans that he has been battling with depression.
Reports making the rounds claim that Kachi had cheated on his fiancée, Rosie with his ex-girlfriend.
A screenshot containing messages allegedly from the mother of one has also been circulating online.
Although, neither of the couple have addressed the reports on social media, twitter users have begun expressing their grievances and airing their opinions.
Read Also: Ultimate Love Star, Rosie Finally Reunites With Her Son In Abuja
See the reactions below:
