Chacha Eke Faani dismisses claim her marriage crashed due to domestic violence; says she has been diagnosed Bipolar disorder (video)

Actress Chacha Eke Faani has dismissed reports that her 7-year marriage to her husband, Austin, ended as a result of domestic violence.

Over the weekend, the actress took many by surprise when she announced the end of her marriage.

In a video posted on her IG page, the actress said she was leaving with her life. This gave the impression that she was being abused physically by her spouse.

”You will say I am crazy but I am not. This video is to let the world know that I am done with the marriage. I don’t have a lot to prove that I am done with him but I am done. I’m done. I am leaving with my life finally. I can’t say a lot now. You will hear my story” she said

In a new video posted on her IG page this evening October 7, the mum of three denied claims her husband subjected her to acts of domestic violence. She stated that Austin has never laid his hands on her since they got married.

”Five days ago I made a video saying that my marriage to Austin Faani is over and that video came with a lot of backlash from people with many insinuating that it is a clear case of domestic violence.

It is not. Austin has never laid his hands on me. He has never even raised his voice at me and God in heaven knows that’s the truth. ”

She disclosed that she is currently in a hospital in Delta state where she is receiving treatment. She said psychiatric doctors have diagnosed her to be Bipolar.

Several psychiatrists have come to assess me mentally and I have been diagnosed of Bipolar disorder. Bipolar is real. Here in Africa we tend to not know about it due to ignore or overlook it. I cannot tell you all how I have been feeling in these tiny videos I have been making but I will however show you in motion pictures soon” she said