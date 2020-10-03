Celebrity Week In Review: Top 5 Nollywood Stories Of The Week

Rounding off the week, here is a subtle reminder to catch up on trending Nollywood stories that you might have missed.

Time Is Not Going, It Is You That Is Going – Actor Adedimeji Lateef Writes

Popular Nigerian Actor, Adedimeji Lateef has taken to his Instagram page to shared his opinion on the importance of time.

The Yoruba actor noted that while people think ‘time is going’, they are actually the one going because they are finite and time is not.

Nigerians Are Suffering, What Are We Celebrating? – Actor Yul Edochie

Veteran Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, took to his Twitter page in the early hours of October 1 to speak on the country’s Independence Day celebration.

The actor said that he could not wish anybody a happy independence especially because most people were not happy and he continued by asking what was there to celebrate.

‘Happiness Is So Fragile’ – Actress Lota Chukwu

Nollywood actress, Lota Chukwu, has stated her opinion on the concept of happiness. The movie star took to her official Twitter account to bemoan the fragility of happiness.

‘Stop Casting Older Women For Mummy And Aunty Roles Only’ – Actress Michelle Dede Tells Nollywood producers

Nigerian actress and media personality, Michelle Dede has spoken up against ageism in the movie industry.

Dede is of the opinion that older women in the industry can do better than the stereotyped roles of mother, wicked mother-in-laws or aunties that they are most times offered.

‘I’m Leaving With My Life’ – Actress Chacha Eke Faani Announces End Of Her 7-Year-Old Marriage

Popular Nigerian actress, Chacha Eke Faani took many by surprise after she announced the news of her split from her husband, Austin Faani Ikechukwu via social media.