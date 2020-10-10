Celebrity Week-In-Review: Tiwa Savage, Falz, Tacha, Others Lead #EndSARS Protest

Nigerian celebrities are taking action against the brutality and extrajudicial killings carried out by Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives.

This is coming after a video capturing the moment SARS operatives allegedly killed a young man in Delta State and made away with his car hit the internet.

This inhumane act stirred up national outrage, with demonstrations across the country.

Citizens of the country are now demanding for the disbandment of the rogue police unit.

Popular indigenous rapper, Naira Marley had taken to Twitter to declare his intention to lead a peaceful protest on Monday.

However, he backed down at the last minute and he had an interview with police spokesperson, DCP Frank Mba, who maintained that the special unit of the Nigeria Police Force cannot be terminated.

Mba, on Tuesday, said that Force is currently reforming the operations of SARS nationwide and he banned officers from engaging in routine patrols, stop-and-search, mounting of roadblocks and traffic checks.

The IGP also banned SARS operatives from searching mobile phones and laptops.

Still not satisfied with the move by the police, Nigerian youths hit the streets in their numbers to support other celebrities like Runtown, Falz, Tiwa Savage to march against police brutality and to demand for change on Thursday.

The youths were spotted holding different placards and voicing their concerns over the injustice being meted out on innocent citizens.

Some other celebrities also showed up to the protests and they urged their fans to also get involved.

Others, who couldn’t join the protest, lent their voices through their social platforms as they raised awareness on the country’s current state.

Information Nigeria recalls Nigerian actress, Genevieve Nnaji penned an open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari in which she urged him to order the police to stand down.

Public figures, who chose to remain silent on the important issue, got dragged by Nigerians on social media.

The protests have since gained more support from international celebrities such as Big Sean, Trey Songz, and John Boyega.

Nigerians in diaspora are also doing their part by staging protests against police brutality at home.